-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.71). Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of ($3.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $10,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,047. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

