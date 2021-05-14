$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $31.77. 52,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,306. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

