$0.50 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

EPR stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.