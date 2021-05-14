-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.73. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,322. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

