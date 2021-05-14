-$0.51 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. 459,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,015. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

