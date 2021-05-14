-$0.52 EPS Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.56). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

AUTL opened at $6.05 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $316.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.