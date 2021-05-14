$0.58 EPS Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

NYSE:ED opened at $79.28 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

