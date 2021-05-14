$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Five Below reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.38. Five Below has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five Below by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $39,695,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

