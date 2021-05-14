$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $62.00. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,934. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -106.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

