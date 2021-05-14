0Chain Price Tops $1.24 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $60.15 million and $536,801.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

