0xBitcoin Trading 33.5% Higher This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $757,758.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

