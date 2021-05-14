0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0055

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.92 million and $32,244.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

