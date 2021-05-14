$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. PDC Energy reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 642.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,923. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $22,731,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $24,541,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,266,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

