$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.49 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

