$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. EOG Resources posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 708.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EOG Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

