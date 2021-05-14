$1.49 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. 322,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

