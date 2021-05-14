$1.66 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.61. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $160.90 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $166.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

