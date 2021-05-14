$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.