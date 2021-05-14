$10.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $10.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.46 billion and the highest is $10.59 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $46.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.66 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

