$103.43 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to post sales of $103.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.20 million and the highest is $109.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $461.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.50 million to $488.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $848.90 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $909.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift Technologies.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.31 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
