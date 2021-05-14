1,051,500 Shares in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,000. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.24% of Brookfield Property Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPY stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPY shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

