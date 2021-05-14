10,746 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $381.99. 13,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.45 and its 200 day moving average is $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

