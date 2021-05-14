$115.83 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $115.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.16 million to $120.25 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $469.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.71 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,589,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,044,741. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 486.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

