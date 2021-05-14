$115.83 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce $115.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.16 million to $120.25 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $469.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $480.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.71 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,589,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,044,741. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 486.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,114,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.