$118.85 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $118.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $115.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $484.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.67 million to $487.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $543.51 million, with estimates ranging from $535.60 million to $559.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of CLB opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 139,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

