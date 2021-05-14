1,218,844 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,218,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,963,000. Discovery comprises approximately 2.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

DISCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.