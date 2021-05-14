$13.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce sales of $13.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.21 million to $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $53.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.70 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $61.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $440.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

