$137.43 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce sales of $137.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.85 million and the highest is $140.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $605.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SP Plus stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $760.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

