$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $65.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

