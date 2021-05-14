$140.50 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $140.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $616.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

CMTL opened at $23.58 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $614.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after buying an additional 770,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.