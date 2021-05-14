144,181 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SJNK stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.