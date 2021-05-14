160,000 Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.49% of Talend at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $735,258. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.72 on Friday. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.