1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Trading 3.5% Higher

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.78. 44,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 96,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOED. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

