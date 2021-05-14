1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Trading 3.5% Higher

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.78. 44,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 96,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.
1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NYSE:GOED)
1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.
