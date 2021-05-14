19,980,330 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,980,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.82% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.