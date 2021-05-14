1World One Day Volume Hits $8,880.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, 1World has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $8,880.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

