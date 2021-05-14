$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

NYSE STZ opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.64. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

