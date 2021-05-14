$2.54 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $12.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $14.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.51. 30,979,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.50. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

