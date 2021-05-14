$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.90. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE CCS traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 677,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $81.42.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.