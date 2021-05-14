$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce $201.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.30 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $835.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $132.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

