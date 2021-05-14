$201.95 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report sales of $201.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $202.40 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

