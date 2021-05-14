201,130 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.13% of The AZEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

