20,965 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000. Cummins comprises approximately 4.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.58. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

