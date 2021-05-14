209,852 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Purchased by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 209,852 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. SolarWinds accounts for 1.9% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SolarWinds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in SolarWinds by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,155. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

