$217.97 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to post $217.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the lowest is $216.40 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $895.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $904.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

