$233.32 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce sales of $233.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.60 million and the highest is $235.04 million. GoPro posted sales of $134.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $14,818,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 668.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 707,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $9.30 on Friday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

