$271.01 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $271.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.38.

LendingTree stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

