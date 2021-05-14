27,990 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 174,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

