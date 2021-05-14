$281.47 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce $281.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the lowest is $280.60 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $282.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WOW stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Strs Ohio boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 1,311.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after buying an additional 167,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.