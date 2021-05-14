$3.07 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post sales of $3.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 198.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $17.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.44 million, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

