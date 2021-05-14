$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $13.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

