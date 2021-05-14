$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $300.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $304.68 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

GLPI stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.